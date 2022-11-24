Son starts for South Korea against Uruguay in World Cup

DOHA: South Korea talisman Son Heung-min starts his side's opening World Cup match against Uruguay in Qatar on Thursday despite undergoing facial surgery earlier this month.

Portuguese coach Paulo Bento picked his captain after deeming the Tottenham forward “able to play” despite training with a protective face mask in Doha.

Son fractured his eye socket in a collision during a Champions League match against Marseille at the beginning of the month.

But he underwent successful surgery and declared himself fit and available for his country.

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso has selected Luis Suarez up front, with fellow veteran Edinson Cavani on the bench.

Facundo Pellistri starts at right wing despite not playing a single club match for Manchester United this season, with Liverpool's Darwin Nunez also selected in the front three.

Starting line-ups in the World Cup Group H match between Uruguay and South Korea in Doha's Education City stadium on Thursday (kick-off 1300 GMT):

Uruguay (4-1-2-3)

Sergio Rochet; Martin Caceres, Diego Godin (capt), Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera; Matias Vecino; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur; Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez

Coach: Diego Alonso

South Korea (4-2-3-1)

Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Na Sang-ho, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min (capt); Hwang Ui-jo

Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA) - AFP