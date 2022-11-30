Wales will build for future after World Cup exit, says Page

AL-RAYYAN: Wales boss Rob Page hailed the “massive achievement” from his side just to get to the World Cup after bowing out with just one point in Qatar.

Page's men were outclassed in a 3-0 defeat to England on Tuesday to end any hope of reaching the last 16 in their first World Cup since 1958.

After reaching the knockout stages of both the last two European Championships, Wales failed to hit those heights in Qatar with ageing stars Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey looking well beyond their best.

“My message is don’t be disappointed,“ Page told the BBC. “We’re going to build for the future again now. Just to get to the World Cup is an unbelievable achievement for that group of players.”

Bale was forced off at half-time with a hamstring injury and without him Wales' resistence was broken after a goalless first half.

Two goals in two minutes from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden put England well on course for a last 16 clash with Senegal before Rashford rounded off the scoring.

“I thought first half, we were outstanding. The effort they put in without the ball was exceptional,“ added Page.

“I won’t hear a bad word said about that group of players. They’ve given everything today.” - AFP