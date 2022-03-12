World Cup: S Korea, Japan on possible collision course for historic showdown

DOHA: South Korea versus Japan in a FIFA World Cup knockout match?

It would be a dream for fans of the two longtime and oft-bitter sporting rivals. It has never happened before but there is a possibility, however slim, of that finally materialising this year in Qatar.

If the two countries both win their round of 16 matches on Monday, they will then clash in the quarterfinals on Friday, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea and Japan have never faced each other in any World Cup match. Per FIFA rules, no two countries from the same continent, with the exception of Europe, may be drawn into the same group.

Also, this is only the third time that both South Korea and Japan are in the knockout round together, and the first time they are on the same side of the bracket.

In both 2002 and 2010, they could only have met either in the final or the third place match.

In Qatar, Japan reached the knockout round first on Thursday, clinching the top spot in Group E with a 2-1 victory over Spain. Before that, Japan defeated Germany 2-1.

South Korea joined their rivals on Friday, thanks to a 2-1 victory over Portugal that secured the No. 2 seed in Group H.

South Korea and Uruguay, 2-0 winners of Ghana the same day, finished tied at four points and a goal difference of zero, but South Korea advanced thanks to a 4-2 edge in goals scored, the second tiebreak category.

South Korea will now face Brazil, world No. 1, five-time champions and one of the top pre-tournament title favorites. This is South Korea’s third trip to the knockouts and first since 2010.

Japan will take on Croatia, world No. 11 and runners-up to France at the 2018 World Cup. Japan will be playing in the knockouts for the fourth time, and they are the first Asian team to reach the last 16 in consecutive tournaments.

South Korea have had 42 wins, 23 draws and 16 losses against Japan, but Japan have dominated recent proceedings, winning each of the two most recent matches by 3-0.

Dating back to October 2010, South Korea have only beaten Japan twice in their last nine meetings, with three draws and four losses. - Bernama