World Cup: Speedy Tigers left in a spin as Dutch get off to flying start

KUALA LUMPUR: Three-time champions the Netherlands proved to be a class above as they trounced Malaysia 4-0 in their opening Group C match of the Hockey World Cup at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, India today.

The Dutch, who are the world number three, had too much speed, guile and technical ability for the Speedy Tigers, who deserve praise for going down fighting.

The Netherlands got their goals through Thijs Van Dam (20th minute), Jip Janssen (24th minute), Teun Beins (48th minute) and Jorrit Croon (60th minute).

Malaysia, especially goalkeeper Muhammad Hafizuddin Othman, did well to keep the Dutch at bay in the first quarter but they could do nothing to stop their opponents from drawing first blood through a field goal by Van Dam in the 20th minute following a defensive slip-up.

Four minutes later the Speedy Tigers, coached by A. Arul Selvaraj, went 2-0 down when Janssen slotted home a penalty stroke after Muhammad Amirul Hamizan Azhar fouled Jonas de Geus.

Malaysia had a chance to narrow the deficit but Faizal Saari’s 28th minute penalty corner attempt was pushed out by Dutch goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak.

With the national team pouring forward in search of a goal, the Dutch seized the opportunity to extend their lead when Teun Beins scored off a penalty corner setpiece in the 48th minute.

The Netherlands continued to pile on the pressure and Croon then added a fourth towards the tailend of the match to wrap up the proceedings.

While admitting that it was not easy facing the hockey giants, Arul Selvaraj, however, was happy to see his players stick to their game plan.

“We have room for improvement, especially in terms of cutting down on individual mistakes. The players must take responsibility for that. Sometimes, mistakes happen due to pressure and the lack of support from teammates.

“For our (next) game against Chile, we will surely change our game plan as we want to win it,” said the 48-year-old coach.

World number 11 Malaysia are set to face world number 22 Chile at the same venue on Monday (Jan 16) before wrapping up their group fixtures against world number nine New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (Jan 19).

The Netherlands lead Group C with three points, with New Zealand, who defeated Chile 3-1 earlier today, in second place.

According to the tournament format, the four group champions will advance to the quarter-finals while the second and third-placed teams from each group will square off in a knockout playoff to vie for a place in the last eight.

This is the national team’s ninth appearance in the World Cup since it was introduced in 1971, with their best achievement being fourth place in the 1975 edition that Malaysia hosted.

This is also Malaysia’s third straight appearance in the World Cup after 2014 (12th placing) and 2018 (15th placing). - Bernama