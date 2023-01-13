World Cup: Speedy Tigers primed to give Holland tough fight

KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers are all set to give three-time champions Holland a run for their money in the opening Group C match of the 2023 World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, India, tomorrow.

Defender Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim said the national squad had done an analysis and would put it to good use when playing the world number three team at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

“It is important to start the first game tomorrow on the right footing to give us the motivation to do better in subsequent matches.

“There will be pressure in every match, so we just have to adapt to it tomorrow,” he said in a video shared by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) today.

Muhammad Razie reminded his teammates to always stay focused in every match.

“So, there is no need to worry about making mistakes because everyone commits mistakes. We just play, defend and attack as a team. That is my reminder to the present players,” he added.

Muhammad Razie urged fans to continue supporting the team as this would inspire the boys of A. Arul Selvaraj to give their best in the prestigious tournament.

After the Holland match, Malaysia, ranked 11th in the world, will play world number 22 Chile (Jan 16) at the same venue before winding up their group fixture with a match against world number nine New Zealand (Jan 19) at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The group champions will qualify straight to the quarter-finals while the second- and third-placed teams will be involved in play-offs with Group D teams (England, India, Spain and Wales) in the knock-out round for slots to the quarter-finals.

Malaysia will be making their ninth appearance in the World Cup since its inception in 1971, with their best showing being a fourth place finish at the 1975 edition they hosted. - Bernama