World number 137 Lehecka sets up Tsitsipas clash in Rotterdam

Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka celebrates after a point against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti during their men’s singles match on day five of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Ahoy, Rotterdam on February 11, 2022. AFPPIXCzech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka celebrates after a point against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti during their men’s singles match on day five of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Ahoy, Rotterdam on February 11, 2022. AFPPIX

ROTTERDAM: World number 137 Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic reached his maiden ATP semi-final in Rotterdam on Friday where he will face top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Lehecka, a 20-year-old qualifier, defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 in his quarter-final clash.

“It is an incredible feeling. The things I am achieving here are incredible. This is the big stage and I am happy I can be here and play these matches,“ he said.

“Today it was another tough match against an incredibly tough opponent. I will now try and rest ahead of tomorrow and we will see.”

He is the lowest-ranked Rotterdam semi-finalist since world number 225 Omar Camporese reached the last four in 1995.

World number four Tsitsipas eased past Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4, 6-4 in his last-eight match.

“Lehecka has been on a very good winning streak,“ said Tsitsipas.

“I think he’s a young talent that can play really good tennis. It’s never easy playing someone who you haven’t faced before, so match preparation will be very important.”

Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime also made the last-four with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) win over Cameron Norrie.

It was the Canadian's second successive victory over a British player having knocked out former world number one Andy Murray on Wednesday.

He next faces Russian second seed and defending champion Andrey Rublev who defeated Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-4, 6-3. - AFP