World number one tower runner Wai Ching sets higher target

KUALA LUMPUR: The sky is the limit. World number one tower runner Soh Wai Ching sets higher goals for 2023 and onwards after numerous accords this year, having won 19 of 20 races he competed as of now.

The 28-year-old, who climbed to the world number one spot in May, aims to remain on the top for the next 10 years and carve his name in two Guinness World Record books in 2023.

Apart from that, Wai Ching, who was the founding president of the Malaysian Towerrunning Association (MTA), also wants to promote the sport in the region to be contested in the 2027 SEA Games, which will be hosted by Malaysia.

To reduce travel fatigue and perform better, Wai Ching wants to reduce the number of competitions for next year, targeting about 10-15 events.

On the plans to include the sport into SEA Games, he said MTA will first establish strong state associations in the country, and then assist the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) member countries to form their own associations.

“We have around 4,000 to 5,000 runners taking part in towerrunning events around the country, and having towerrunning in the SEA Games could develop the sport further in the region.

“For now, only Singapore has their own association while countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines have athletes and own competitions, but yet to set up national associations,” he said in a press conference here today.

A minimum four countries will be needed for a sport to be included in the SEA Games.

Wai Ching had previously set the world record as the Greatest Vertical Height Stair Climbing in One Hour (Male) with a distance of 1.295 kilometre (KM), however, it has been broke by Spaniard Christian Rodriguez with 1.457KM last month.

He hopes the Ministry of Youth and Sports would help him in achieving those goals, especially on helping with approvals to attempt a new record in the Petronas Twin Towers.

Meanwhile, MTA President Ravinder Singh hopes more skyscrapers in Malaysia will come forward to organise towerrunning events to promote a healthy lifestyle and promote the country. - Bernama