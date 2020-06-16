World Rally Championship aiming for September return

PARIS: The World Rally Championship (WRC) is weighing several plans for a September return from its coronavirus shutdown, the president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), Jean Todt, said on Monday.

"The World Rally Championship is considering alternative scenarios with a restart in September including the reinstatement of postponed events to ensure that we have the best possible opportunity to complete the 2020 series,”” Todt told an online press conference.

He was speaking at the first in a series of conferences on the future of motor sport organised by the FIA.

The number of races, their dates and host countries will be announced at a later date.

The first three rounds of the season were held between January and mid-March.

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) leads the driver standings.

Seven rounds have been postponed (Argentina, Italy) or cancelled (Portugal, Kenya, Finland, New Zealand, Great Britain).

Three rallies are still scheduled to take place on their original dates: in Turkey (Sept 24-27), Germany (Oct 15-18) and Japan (Nov 19-22). – AFP