LONDON: World Rugby is riding roughshod over players’ concerns regarding their proposed ‘League of Nations’ 12-team annual competition, world player of the year Johnny Sexton claimed on Thursday.

Sexton, President of the International Rugby Players, slammed the sport’s global governing body for placing commercial interests ahead of player safety.

Plans for a 12-year competition, along the lines of football’s UEFA Nations League, have been mooted principally by World Rugby’s ambitious Argentinian vice-president Agustin Pichot.

The so-called ‘League of Nations’ is seen as of particular potential benefit in the southern hemisphere, where rugby economies have been struggling.

Sexton, though, made clear after a conference call on Tuesday of the IRP Council — comprising 40 players with nine of the world’s top 10 nations’ captains taking part — they are not happy at all with the speed in which things are going.

“While players gave this idea a cautious welcome when we met at the end of last year, it now seems like a commercial deal on the future of the game is being negotiated at a rapid pace with little consideration given to the important points we raised with World Rugby in November,“ Sexton said in a statement issued by the International Rugby Players.

“The issue of player load has never been so topical, however it needs to be properly understood.

“To suggest that players can play five incredibly high-level test matches in consecutive weeks in November is out of touch and shows little understanding of the physical strain this brings.”

‘Deal is not workable’

Sexton’s concerns were supported by world champions New Zealand’s skipper Kieran Read and England’s Owen Farrell.

“Players are definitely open to discussing a new global season, but what we develop has to work with the club game in order to reduce conflict, deal with player release issues and make sure their welfare is looked after,“ said Farrell.

“The proposal presented to us at the moment doesn’t seem to have considered this properly and shows no signs of improving this already difficult situation.”

There was also alarm expressed over the belief that Tier Two countries would not get a chance to play the elite set of countries due to no relegation or promotion being envisaged.

“For countries in this bracket and for Pacific Islanders in particular, our biggest issue has always been the ‘club versus country’ factor,“ said Samo captain Chris Vui.

“We feel that a 12-year deal is not workable, particularly when it presents no hope of advancement during that period.

“This will have the dangerous knock-on effect of luring senior players away from their countries and more towards the clubs, which is the exact opposite of what we’re all trying to achieve.”

International Rugby Players’ CEO Omar Hassanein said it was time for World Rugby to acknowledge the players’ concerns despite being informed about them on several occasions.

“World Rugby are failing to respect the players’ views and genuinely engage on the issues,“ said Hassanein.

“It will be interesting to see their approach in the coming weeks knowing the current proposal does not have the players’ support.” — AFP