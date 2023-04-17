World’s best to battle for Olympics qualifying points in Malaysia Masters

KUALA LUMPUR: Local badminton fans can expect to witness fierce battles on the court during the 2023 Malaysia Masters tournament at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, here from May 23 until 28, as most of the world’s top 10 shuttlers have confirmed their participation.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 500 tournament would be the first World Tour to offer ranking points for Paris 2024.

“It is a very valuable tournament for players to get ranking points for Olympics qualifications, especially in the men’s singles, most of the top 10 players will play,” he said in the tournament’s press conference here, today.

Scheduled to be held right after the Sudirman Cup from May 14-21 in Suzhou, China, the 2023 Malaysia Masters which offers total prize money of USD 420,000 (close to RM1.86 million), and ‘Race to Paris’ Olympics qualifications points is expected to be participated by over 300 elite shuttlers from around the world.

Mohamad Norza at the same time called upon national players to take advantage of playing on home ground with support from local fans to display a commendable performance to grab the qualification points.

“I think they know, especially our top 10 players who are part of RTG (Road to Gold Programme), the approach to help them at the highest level. And this should be motivation for them.

“If they want continued support, want us to invest more in them, the players should display a commendable performance by taking (home) advantage,“ he said while calling on fellow Malaysians to give strong support to the national shuttlers.

He also announced that there would be no increase in ticket prices and fans could purchase them online at www.ticket2u.com.my from April 20.

Last year, the Malaysia Masters tickets were sold for between RM20 and RM460.

The last time locals emerged champions at the tournament was in the 2017 edition in Sibu, Sarawak, where Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing took the mixed doubles title, while Datuk Lee Chong Wei won his fifth men’s singles crown a year before in Penang.

2022 Malaysia Masters winners:

Men’s singles: Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo (INA)

Women’s singles: An Se Young (KOR)

Men’s doubles: Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto

Women’s doubles: Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan (CHN)

Mixed doubles: Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong (CHN)

- Bernama