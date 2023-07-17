World’s best to ‘Retake the Green’ at Maybank Champion 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The Maybank Championship 2023 themed “Retake the Green” sees world’s best golfers set for an epic showdown at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC) from Oct 26 to 29.

The championship will witness two-time Olympic medallist Lydia Ko, two-time LPGA Tour winner Lilia Vu, Chinese sensation Ruoning Yin, and recently crowned US Open champion Allisen Corpuz teeing off at the Maybank Championship 2023, which is sanctioned by the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

Maybank Group President and CEO Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli today said the inclusion of these top women golfers underscores Maybank’s commitment to inclusivity and celebrating the highest level of excellence in sports.

“We want to celebrate the prestige of this tournament as it is more than just a golfing event, but a values-driven platform which acts as an agent of change that champions a purpose – accelerating women’s golf and inspiring the next generation of golfers,” he added.

New Zealand national Ko currently ranks third in the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings, followed

closely by No. 4 Yin and No. 5 Vu. Adding to the star-studded field is No. 6 Corpuz, who won her first major at the recent US Women Open.

Ko’s extraordinary talent has earned her 19 LPGA tour victories. Among the 26-year-old’s many

accomplishments are two Rolex Player of the Year Awards in 2015 and 2022, which she earned

with three season wins at the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship, the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA

at Boca Rio, and the 2022 BMW Ladies Championship.

World No. 4 Vu, from California, has won twice in 2023 at the Honda LPGA Thailand and The Chevron Championship, and has three professional victories on the Epson Tour.

Chinese national Yin, world No. 5 in the Rolex Rankings, has established herself as a force in golf at just 20-years-old, winning the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and DIO Implant LA Open. Following in the footsteps of China’s famous golfer Shanshan Feng, Yin became just the second golfer from the People’s Republic of China to win on the LPGA Tour.

Similarly, world No. 6 Corpuz is a name to watch at the Maybank Championship 2023. Her recent

victory is not only her first professional win, but also her first major championship in the US Women’s Open’s inaugural visit to the historic Pebble Beach.

These top guns will battle it out with 64 other LPGA golfers, with 10 more spots reserved for Malaysian and Asean players, for the coveted Tiger trophy and a prize pool of US$3 million.

The Maybank Championship 2023 will be a no-cut event set to take place at KLGCC’s West Course. More players will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the tournament.

Olympian Kelly Tan, who has been instrumental in paving the road for women’s golf in the

country, will fly the Malaysian flag high during the competition. The Maybank Ambassador has

twice represented Malaysia in the Olympics and has many high LPGA finishes, including runner up in the 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, and first place result in the Epson Tour’s 2019 Florida’s Natural Charity Classic.

The Maybank Championship 2023 aims to elevate Maybank’s 14-year heritage of top-tier golf tournaments through collaboration with the LPGA Tour. This inclusive stage promotes greatness and cultivates the future of women’s golf with a field of 78 international competitors, fostering talent and cultural interchange.

Ticketing options include RM38 Day Pass (entry to only both Thursday and Friday), RM68 Weekend Pass (entry to only both Saturday and Sunday), or RM88 Season Pass (entry for all four days).

To encourage the participation of families, complimentary entries are available for children under 12, as well as Maybank Cardholders (Debit, Credit and Charge Cards) and MAE App users.