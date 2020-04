BERLIN: Players from China’s Wuhan football club have finally returned to their home city, the epicentre of the global coronavirus outbreak, after more than three months away.

Arriving at the city’s train station late Saturday after 104 days away, they were greeted by fans as the final lockdown restrictions in the city were lifted.

A member of the team fan’s club told the Changjiang Ribao newspaper he “hoped to soon see and cheer on the team again in the stadium again.”

Wuhan intend to resume training on Wednesday though the Chinese Super League is yet to start the latest season. It is not clear when the campaign will resume though there were hopes to play again in May or June.

Led by Spanish coach Jose Gonzalez, Wuhan’s players were at a training camp in Guangzhou late January when restrictions started at home. They then flew to a further camp in Spain, which was then unaffected by the coronavirus.

Once the global spread of the virus reached Spain the players flew on to Frankfurt, for an extended connection, before going to Shenzhen for a three-week quarantine.

They could at least start training there shortly before finally returning to Wuhan. – dpa