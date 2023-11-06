Wushu coach issue settled, YongSheng to start work in July

KUALA LUMPUR: The Wushu Federation of Malaysia (WFM) can heave a sigh of relief now that they are just waiting for the time to make an official announcement on securing the services of a full-time coach from China, Zhang Yongsheng.

WFM president Datuk Chong Kim Fatt said the National Sports Council had issued an offer letter to Yongsheng, and they are waiting for the approval process to be completed in China.

Kim Fatt said Yongsheng, who has been offered a two-year contract, was expected to report for duty at the end of July to help the national squad prepare for the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

“Our athletes are experienced and need a coach for ‘tuning’ only because of the short time left (run-up to Asian Games). So, we will not allow him (Yongsheng) to change the athletes’ routines as doing so can confuse them.

“Only on their return from the Asian Games would they follow the coach’s programme for two years, and for the 2025 and 2027 SEA Games and subsequent Asian Games, we should be able to see the difference,” he told Bernama here.

Kim Fatt said they had been asking for the services of a full-time coach for the past two years.

The national squad were previously guided by experienced Malaysian coach Lim Yew Fai, who resigned in January this year.

Kim Fatt said the wushu team were eyeing at least one medal in Hangzhou. Malaysia have been facing a medal drought since Chai Fong Ying won a gold in the 2010 edition in Guangzhou.

“In Hangzhou, eight taolu events will be contested, and records show China used to sweep 80-90 per cent of the gold. WFM have subsequent Asian Games in our sight; this time we are targeting one or two medals only,” he said.

Yongsheng helped Indonesia win 10 gold medals in taolu events at the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championship.

At the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia last month, countries using the services of coaches from China dominated the competition but Malaysia managed to grab two golds, through 2019 world champion Tan Cheong Min in women’s nandao+nangun and nanquan.

The Hangzhou Asian Games will be held from Sept 23 to Oct 8 this year. -BERNAMA