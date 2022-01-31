Wushu: No competitions, only tests in M’sia for exponents

KUALA LUMPUR: The national wushu camp will most likely have to forget their intention to compete in any tournaments, including at the international level, ahead of the SEA Games in Hanoi, this May.

National coach Lim Yew Fai (pix) said the national athletes will only undergo tests here to prepare for the biennial Games which will take place from May 12 to 23.

“So far, before the SEA Games, no competitions yet we will do more testing before the Games like donning costumes and putting on make-up like in real contests.

“The association will also invite international judges from Malaysia to give marks in the tests,” he said in a video shared by the National Sports Council (NSC) to the media today.

Yew Fai said his team had also conducted the first test last week after two years of no action due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while expressing his happiness to see his charges ‘let go steam’ on the court.

At the same time, he reminded his exponents to be wary of the Vietnamese, Indonesian and Singaporean athletes who could pose a challenge to Malaysia in Hanoi.

Apart from the SEA Games, he is also preparing the team for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China this September and the world championships in Tokyo, scheduled to take place this November, after its organisation was postponed from last year due to Covid-19.

The last edition of the 2019 SEA Games in Manila saw Malaysia grab four medals — two gold, one silver and one bronze. — Bernama