Wushu squad misses out on Malaysia’s first medal

HANGZHOU: National wushu exponent Wong Weng Son, who is predicted to contribute the first medal for the national contingent at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, finished second to last in the men’s changquan final here, today.

The shocking result at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre saw Weng Son miss out on the Asian Games podium for the first time in his second appearance at the Games after making his debut in the 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia.

Weng Son, 31, from Negeri Sembilan, collected a total of 9,000 points in 13th position out of a total of 14 contestants.

Host athlete Sun Peiyuan who is also the 2015 world champion bagged the gold medal after collecting a total of 9,840 points.

Meanwhile, the 2019 world champion and 2023 SEA Games gold medalist Edgar Xavier Marvelo from Indonesia bagged silver (9,786 points) and bronze went to Macau athlete Song Chi Kuan after collecting 9,760 points.

Weng Son, who finished ninth in the same event in the last edition, when met by the media afterwards, said he was still satisfied with his performance despite failing to win a medal for the national contingent.

He is also determined to make up for his disappointment at the two upcoming tournaments, the World Combat Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month and the World Championships in Texas, United States in November. - Bernama