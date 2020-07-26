Xavi tests positive for new coronavirus, misses Al Sadd game

BERLIN: Spain World Cup winner Xavi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will miss his Qatari team Al Sadd's return to competition later, the coach said on Saturday.

"Today I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to official competition," the 40-year-old said in a club statement.

"A few days ago, following the Qatari Stars League protocol, I tested positive in the last Covid-19 test. Fortunately, I'm feeling OK, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear."

Xavi, who had been linked in the media with a return to Barcelona as coach, had his Al Sadd contract extended by a year earlier this month. – dpa