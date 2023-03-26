Yew Sin-Ee Yi fail to make it to Swiss Open final

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi failed to advance to the final of the Swiss Open 2023 in Basel after they lost to Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty 19-21, 21-17, 17-21 in their 69-minute semi final encounter tonight.

The world number 6 pair will take on China’s Ren Xiang Yu-Tan Qiang in the final tomorrow, after the Chinese saw off England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy 21-10, 21-17 in the other semi final match tonight.

With Yew Sin-Ee Yi’s exit, only national professional singles player Lee Zii Jia and professional mixed pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai remain in contention, with each of them scheduled to take on their semi final opponents later this morning Malaysian time. - Bernama