Yew Sin-Ee Yi march into second round of BAC

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi crossed their first hurdle in the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, tonight (Malaysian time).

The pair however, had to dig deep into their reserves and go the distance, to overcome Indian pair M.R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila 12-21, 21-16, 21-12 in three sets that lasted for 48 minutes at the Rashid bin Hamdan Indoor Stadium, Al Nasr Club.

The win for Yew Sin-Ee Yi was the fourth over Arjun-Dhruv since they have beaten the pair in the Thailand Open in 2021, All England 2021 and German Open in 2022.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi who are the eighth seeds in the tournament will next face South Korean pair Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae or Japan’s Ayato Endo-Yuta Takei in the second round.

Meanwhile, the country’s women’s pair Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien lost to China’s fourth seeds Zhang Shu Xian-Zheng Yu 15-21, 12-21 in straight sets. - Bernama