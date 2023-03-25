Yew Sin-Ee Yi, Soon Huat-Shevon advance to Swiss Open semis

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi continue to carry the nation’s hopes at the 2023 Swiss Open Badminton Championships in Basel.

Yew Sin-Ee Yii advanced to the semi-finals of the men’s doubles Friday (early morning Saturday in Malaysia) after losing the first set 16-21 before coming back to record a 21-12, 21-19 win over the Indonesian pair of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana in the clash at St Jakobshalle.

The third seeds will meet second seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty of India in the last four tonight.

National professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie also lived up to expectations by progressing to the semifinals when they defeated Thai pair Supak Jomkoh-Supissara Paewsampran 21-18, 21-18 in a 36-minute clash.

Awaiting Soon Huat-Shevon are Dutch pair Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek who beat the national mixed doubles duo of Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei 21-19, 19-21, 21-19.

However, it was a different fate for national men’s singles shuttler, Ng Tze Yong when he had to withdraw in the second set of his quarter-final match due to injury, after losing the first set 11-21 at the hands of third seeded Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan.

On Friday, national professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia had confirmed his semi-final slot after defeating Taiwan’s Lee Chia Hao. - Bernama