Yilamaran bags Malaysia’s first medal in deaflympics debut

KUALA LUMPUR: National deaf karate exponent V. Yilamaran bagged the country’s first medal at the 24th Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil yesterday (early Tuesday morning in Malaysia).

The 22-year-old settled for a silver medal after losing to Makhno Oleksanr of Ukraine in the final of the men’s kumite below 84kg category.

According to the Malaysian Deaf Sports Association (MSDeaf), Yilamaran had earlier defeated Brazilian Sergio Garcia in the first round, followed by Israel’s Avi Bokler (quarter-finals) and Iran’s Abdolghafour Ebhahim (semi-finals).

National contingent head Ong Shin Ruenn, who was in Brazil to watch the final, said he was very proud of Yilamaran’s achievement as the exponent was making his debut in the Deaflympics.

In a post uploaded on the MSDeaf Facebook page, he said that with the historic achievement, the national deaf sports contingent had the opportunity to add to the medal tally through other sports such as badminton, cycling and athletics.

Last November, Yilamaran made history when he captured Malaysia’s first medal - a bronze - at the inaugural World Deaf Karate Championships in Tehran, Iran

According to the official website, a total of 1,956 athletes from 70 countries are competing in the May 1-15 Deaflympics in Brazil. Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu congratulated Yilamaran on his achievement at the Deaflympics.

“Well done to our national deaf athlete. Yilamaran is a national hero! I am very proud of his achievement because this is his first Deaflympics outing and he won a silver medal,“ he posted on his Facebook page today.

- Bernama