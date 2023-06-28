Yin believes her surprise victory will inspire young golfers in China

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (New Jersey): China’s Ruoning Yin believes that her surprise victory in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will inspire more young golfers in her homeland to pursue careers in golf.

The 20-year-old carded rounds of 67, 73, 69 and 67 for an eight-under-par 276 total in tough conditions at Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey, claiming the prestigious title by one shot from Japan’s Yuka Saso. Yin became the second golfer from China to win a Major following

Shanshan Feng, who triumphed in this event 11 years ago when Yin was just nine years old.

“It means a lot to me. I’m glad that I can be the second Chinese player after Shanshan to win a Major,” said Yin, who claimed her maiden LPGA title in early April at the DIO Implant LA Open.

“Like I said after the LA Open, I think it’s going to push a lot of kids to play golf,” she added. Earning a handsome cheque for US$1.5 million, Yin noted that joining Feng as a Major winner felt unreal.

“It means a lot, but it still feels unreal right now. Before today, I didn’t even think about it. After nine holes when we were at the clubhouse, I started thinking about, oh, maybe I have a chance to win,” said the golfer from Shanghai, who has three wins on the China LPGA Tour.

Yin qualified for the LPGA Tour with a joint fourth finish in the 2021 LPGA Q-Series and placed an anonymous 84th on the 2022 Race to the CME Globe season standings. She has really blossomed this year and is currently in second place on the Race to the CME Globe, behind world number one Jin Young Ko of Korea.

“I think I’m more mature. Before, I just went straight at the flag every shot, and right now I think I play smarter,” noted Yin.

“My coach always said, you’re such a good ball striker. You just need to play smart and focus on your line, on your target, and you’re going to be fine. I think we’re doing good right now.”

Results (Top 10 and ties)

276 (-8) Ruoning Yin (CHN) 67-73-69-67

277 (-7) Yuka Saso (JPN) 69-73-69-66

278 (-6) Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 72-73-69-64

Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 74-73-66-65

Megan Khang (USA) 74-70-67-67

Xiyu Lin (CHN) 67-71-73-67

Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 73-68-67-70

279 (-5) Ayaka Furue (JPN) 69-75-69-66

Rose Zhang ((USA) 70-74-68-67

Jenny Shin (KOR) 69-72-66-72