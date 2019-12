NEW CLARK CITY: Malaysia secured their second successive gold medal in the diving competition of the 30th SEA Games after Chew Yiwei and Ooi Tze Liang won the men’s 3 m synchronised springboard event at the New Clark City Aquatics Center, here, today.

The duo amassed 398.16 points after six dives to emerge victorious which saw Malaysia continue their supremacy in the event since the 2007 edition in Korat, Thailand.

Thailand’s Chawanwat Juntaphadawon/Thitipoom Marksin and Singapore’s Timothy Lee Han Kuan/ Mark Lee Han Ming took the silver and bronze medal, with 344.76 and 340.53 points respectively.

Earlier, Malaysia claimed the top two finish in the women’s individual 3 m springboard event via Wendy Ng Yan Yee and Jasmine Lai Pui Yee who collected 298.90 and 241.95 points, respectively, while Vietnamese diver, Ngo Phuong Mai came in third with 241.25 points. — Bernama