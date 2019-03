BANGKOK: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), recently held an Open Workout at The Motif Boxing BKK Gym in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday, 1 March, featuring Muay Thai superstars Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex and Rodtang “Iron Man” Jitmuangnon. Both men are set to compete in separate bouts at ONE: A NEW ERA, which takes place at the iconic Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, 31 March.

Ticket information for ONE: A NEW ERA is available here.

Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex, ONE Athlete, stated: “I am honored and excited to be part of ONE Championship’s first-ever show in Tokyo, Japan, a country with a rich background and love for martial arts. More importantly, I have the opportunity to avenge a previous loss to Andy Souwer, and I get to do it in front of the Japanese fans. I promise to deliver an exciting performance for everyone there.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE Athlete, stated: “To be able to compete in ONE Championship means a lot to me, and to be able to compete in their first-ever event in Japan is an absolute honor for me. To be able to compete in a world-class organization such as this, it is not something that every athlete can say. ONE Championship chose me to be part of their show in Japan. It means a lot to me because they believe in my talent as an athlete. I’m really happy to be in this position. I promise that I won’t disappoint the Japanese fans on March 31.”

Multiple-time Muay Thai World Champion Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex is one of the most popular and accomplished strikers in the world. Born in Northeast Thailand, Yodsanklai won close to 200 professional bouts against many fellow Muay Thai legends. In the process, he captured several prestigious titles, including three Lumpinee Stadium World Championships, two Lion Fight World Championships, two WMC World Championships, and a WBC World Title. The lure of testing his skills amongst the world’s best strikers in ONE Super Series has drawn him to ONE Championship, and he now finds himself competing on the toughest proving ground of martial arts competition. The legendary warrior now looks to continue his dominance in the ONE Championship arena. He returns to action against Dutch World Champion kickboxer Andy Souwer at ONE: A NEW ERA.

Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon is one of the most recognizable names in the world of Muay Thai, capturing the Omnoi Stadium World Championship on two occasions. Known for his exciting Muay Mat style, which specializes in devastating strikes and always looks to charge forward to instantly inflict damage, Rodtang has beaten some of Thailand’s biggest Muay Thai superstars. Following his two impressive performances on the ONE Super Series stage, Rodtang eyes to inch himself closer to a possible ONE World Title shot by testing his mettle against two-time Muay Thai World Champion Hakim Hamech at ONE: A NEW ERA.