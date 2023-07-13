Young becomes Everton’s first summer signing

LIVERPOOL: Ashley Young became Everton’s first signing of the transfer window on Thursday as the 38-year-old penned a one-year deal with the Toffees.

The former Manchester United full-back joins on a free transfer after his contract at Aston Villa expired at the end of last season.

Young is reunited with Everton manager Sean Dyche, who was his captain when he made his breakthrough at Watford back at the beginning of his career.

“The manager was important in me signing,“ said Young.

“I know him and know what his passion and desire is like. His honesty, will to work hard and his hunger for the game is second to none.”

Everton have extended their 70-year stay in the English top flight by the narrowest of margins over the past two seasons.

Another relegation battle is expected next season with the club under significant financial strain due to the construction of a new stadium and financial fair play regulations.

“I know things haven’t gone too well for Everton in the past couple of seasons but the manager’s ambition, speaking to him and hearing what he wants to do to change the club around, was a key factor in my decision,“ added Young.

“The other is the size of Everton. It’s a massive club and the fanbase is one of the best.” -AFP