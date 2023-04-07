Young Tigers start friendly match series on right foot, beating Aussie club 3-1

KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s junior hockey squad have begun their series of friendly matches on the right foot after defeating the Western Australia Club (WA) 3-1 today.

The match that took place at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil saw defender T. Prabu emerge as the hero for the Young Tigers, scoring a brace.

Coach Muhamad Amin Rahim’s squad opened the scoring through forward Mohammad Harris Iskandar Osman’s field goal in the 17th minute before the visitors equalised through Fletcher Wetherell in the 28th minute.

WA were then punished when Prabu scored from a penalty corner in the 43rd and 50th minutes before the referee blew the final whistle.

Commenting post-match, Muhamad Amin said his charges performed encouragingly well despite admitting they were still shrugging off fatigue after returning from the 2023 Men’s Junior Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman recently.

“I think this is a good performance shown by the team after returning from Oman. We want them (players) to deliver a good game despite playing with fatigue. There are many elements that need to be improved,” he said after the match.

The Young Tigers are scheduled to meet WA again tomorrow, Friday and Saturday in preparation for the 2023 Men’s Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur this December.

Malaysia are expected to face a tough passage in the group stage to qualify for the quarter-finals when drawn in Group A with defending champions Argentina, former champions Australia and Chile at the prestigious world meet that will take place from Dec 5-16.

The best achievement of the Young Tigers squad in the tournament was winning fourth place three times, namely in the 1979 edition in Versailles, France; the 1982 edition when Malaysia were hosts, and the 2013 edition in New Delhi, India.-Bernama