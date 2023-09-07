Young Tigers sweep friendly series against Western Australia

KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s junior hockey squad ended their four-game friendly series against the Western Australia Club (WA) with an impressive clean sweep.

In the final action at Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today, the youth squad guided by head coach Muhamad Amin Rahim won 4-3 to end the friendly series with a perfect record after winning the previous three matches.

Commenting on the match, Muhamad Amin said he was less satisfied with the performance of his squad last night compared to the one on Thursday in which they scored more goals.

“Overall, we did win, but today’s game was not so good, because I made a lot of changes, brought in a lot of new faces because I wanted to give an opportunity to all the players,“ he said after the match.

The Young Tigers squad played a series of friendly matches against WA beginning July 4.

Malaysia are expected to face a difficult path in the 2023 Men’s Junior World Cup after being drawn in Group A with defending champions Argentina, former champions Australia and Chile at the competition to be held here from Dec 5 to 16.

The best achievement of the Young Tigers has been finishing fourth, which they have done thrice, namely in the 1979 edition in Versailles, France; the 1982 edition in Kuala Lumpur and the 2013 edition in New Delhi, India. - Bernama