Youth and Sports Ministry collaborates with NSSU on Coach Developer Course

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry has organised a Coach Developer Development Course in collaboration with Nippon Sports Science University (NSSU) to develop coaches to support Malaysia’s sports coaching system.

Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said the course was conducted by the NSSU Coach Developer Academy (NCDA) to ensure a structured coaching development for Malaysia’s national back-up coaches.

“This collaboration was very valuable to us as it gave coaches the opportunity to engage directly with NSSU and clarify matters.

“They could also compare coaching techniques,” she told Bernama after closing the three-day course at the National Sports Institute (NSI) here yesterday.

Hannah said 25 NSI coaches attended the course, which provided them with a theoretical and practical overview of planning and structuring a coaching programme, including aspects such as effective communication, evaluating skills and handling various situations.

She said the same course will be held for coaches from the National Sports Council (NSC) in August.

The Tokyo-based NCDA was established to develop coaches and support the development of coaching with the International Council for Coaching Excellence (ICCE).

On a separate matter, Hannah said a Women’s Townhall is being planned for August to allow women to voice the challenges they face in sustaining their careers in sports.

“We are arranging for a suitable date in my schedule. NSC is ready. The Town Hall is open to all women in sports,” she said.

Earlier media reports quoted Hannah’s plan to organise the Town Hall after realising that the local sports ecosystem did not focus much on helping women further their sports careers. -Bernama