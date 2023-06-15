Youth and Sports Ministry to continue supporting Zii Jia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry has pledged to continue supporting the country’s top shuttler Lee Zii Jia, who yesterday announced he would be taking an indefinite break from competitions.

Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim said the ministry understood Zii Jia’s situation as it was normal for players to have their ups and downs.

“I think Zii Jia has played in many competitions, and what he’s going through is part and parcel of an athlete’s life.

“However, we are confident that Zii Jia is a strong spirited athlete who can bounce back and be one of our medal hopes for the 2024 Olympic Games,” he said.

He told reporters this at a ceremomy here today to announce a sponsorship by Co-opbank Pertama (CBP) and the appointment of national women bowlers Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman and Natasha Roslan as Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club ambassadors.

After suffering yet another early exit when he lost to India’s Lakshya Sen in the Indonesia Open first round yesterday, the world number 11th Zii Jia decided to take a temporary break from tournaments until he has regained ‘his passion’ for the game.

Asked whether Zii Jia risks being dropped from the Road to Gold (RTG) programme, Adam Adli said the Kedah-born player would be allowed to remain in the programme and that the RTG Committee would also help him to overcome his problems.

The 2021 All England champion is among 15 athletes selected for the RTG programme, which is aimed at helping Malaysia win their first Olympics gold. - Bernama