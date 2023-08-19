Youth's independence expression differs, says Adam

MALACCA: Youth nowadays have various and diverse platforms in expressing their love for the country, particularly during National Day.

According to Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim, the shift is inevitable as the group lives in the digital and social media era.

“Although it might seem that they are less involved in traditional celebration such as flying the Jalur Gemilang, they are actually using social media and other ways to express themselves nowadays.

“So, the space for aspirations of independence takes various forms,“ he said.

Adam Adli was speaking to the media after attending the Konvoi Kembara Merdeka Seri Setia programme in conjunction with State-level National Day Celebration in Melaka which took place at Dataran Bandaraya MBMB here today. The launching ceremony was officiated by Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tan Sri Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.

The shift to different platforms would bring them closer to the community itself as a way for them to embrace independence. This is despite the fact that the expression takes diverse forms, unlike the more conventional practice of flying the national flag in the past, he added.

“The youth continue to use both platforms, physical and social media, since some individuals view independence as...like a free spirit or citizens showing mutual respect.

“So, everyone has their own space to express themselves. As National Day gets closer, we’ll see young people expressing themselves on their own social media,“ he added.

Earlier, the convoy saw 447 high and low-powered motorcycle riders, led by the Chief Minister of Melaka Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

It started at Dataran Bandaraya MBMB and ended at the Independence Declaration Memorial in Banda Hilir. The convoy will pass through all 28 state constituencies, covering a total distance of 277.4 kilometres. -Bernama