YSB Charity Golf to raise funds for education programmes

ALOR SETAR: Touted to be among the longest charity golf tournament ever hosted by a non-profit foundation, this year Yayasan Sultanah Bahiyah (YSB) will be hosting its 21st Charity Golf Tournament on Sept 14 at The Mines Resort & Golf Club, Seri Kembangan, Selangor. The 2023 charity golf tournament aims to raise funds for YSB educational programmes.

The educational programs include “Projek Titian Bistari” (PTB) or the “Bridge to Excellence Project”, which is the STEM Academic Transfer Program involving 22 rural schools in Kedah with 1,210 primary school students. YSB is also active in implementing the Intervention

Programme to Increase the Achievement of SPM Students (IMPAK), which are free tuition classes run together with Yayasan Impak. Besides, YSB also collaborates with the National University of Malaysia (UKM), E-Idaman Sdn. Bhd, the National STEM Center, and the Kedah State Education Department to make the “Recycle for Life” Programme and the “Lowering Plastic Impacts on the Environment via 5R Module” (Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recover) a success through grants obtained from the Hasanah Foundation.

YSB’s latest collaborative education programme is with Yayasan UEM where 300 rural students in Kedah are currently undergoing six months of hands-on and activity-based STEM and English classes starting in June 2023 with the cooperation from the Kedah State Education Department.

In order to ensure that every project and program planned is carried out perfectly, YSB needs as much as RM350,000 per year.

To date, many big corporate companies have confirmed to extend their support through generous donations and participating in this charity tournament.

Since 1998, the YSB Charity Golf Tournament has successfully raised over RM10,000,000 and has been benefiting the people in Kedah in the areas of community development, health, education, senior citizens, women and youth.

This charity tournament will be attended by DYMM Tunku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan, DYTM Raja Muda Kedah, YMM Che Puan Besar Kedah, DYAM Raja DiHilir Perak and YTM Tunku Temenggong Kedah.

Registration is currently open and for those interested to participate in this charity tournament, may contact Ms Akma at 017-435 3080 or send an email to corporateaffairysb@gmail.com

For more information about YSB, visit https://www.ysb.org.my/