Yusri: Lack of confidence reason for losing to TFC

IPOH: Perak FC head coach Yusri Che Lah attributed his team’s 0-3 loss to Terengganu FC at the Perak Stadium, here this afternoon to a lack of confidence among his players.

“My players had given their all. They played to their ability but they lacked the confidence and that is one area that we need to work on immediately. The players need to regain their confidence.

“We, the coaching team and the senior players are always giving positive vibes to the players. Now it is a big task to take on, especially with only three days before facing Kedah FC,“ he told reporters after the match at the Perak Stadium, yesterday.

He added that he would increase efforts to rebuild their confidence so that players will be able to improve their capability so as to improve the team’s standing in the league.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner was clearly delighted with the victory, especially after collecting three points in their away game.

“We played a good game and created many chances. Some matches that we didn’t deserve to lose but this is football and now we can be happy because after getting three points against Penang FC, before that we get one point against Sabah FC.

“Every new match is a new challenge and I told my players to give their best performance if they wanted to win and today we deserved that,“ he said. -Bernama