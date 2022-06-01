Zainal Abidin, new ‘miracle’ coach for Penang FC

GEORGE TOWN: Penang FC today announced the appointment of Zainal Abidin Hassan as the Super League team’s new coach for the rest of the season to replace Thomas Trucha.

Penang FC in a statement said the selection of Zainal Abidin, who was previously with Melaka United, was due to the positive influence that he can bring off the field apart from his quality as a coach on the pitch.

“The management wishes Zainal Abidin a warm welcome and congratulations on being a member of the Penang FC family once again.

“Zainal Abidin, who once led the Penang FA team in 2017-2018, has once again been given the confidence to shoulder the very heavy task as the latest Penang FC head coach to spark the resurgence of Penang FC,“ said a statement on the management’s Facebook page today.

According to the statement, the trust given is not based solely on the characteristics of the type and pattern of play, tactics and fitness, but also taking into account all external as well as internal factors that can be a positive influence on the team for a resurgence.

The management of Penang FC also hopes that the appointment will change the current unimpressive run of the squad which is now at the bottom of the league.

For the record, the former Harimau Malaya skipper had previously coached the Penang team for a season in 2017-2018 before moving to Melaka United in 2019 (for three seasons).

Meanwhile, Zainal Abidin who was met after the Penang FC’s training match against the Penang Sukma squad at the City Stadium, said he would try his utmost but warns he is no miracle worker.

He thanked the management of Penang FC for trusting him and said it was actually an arduous task with expectations on him to immediately turn the fortunes of the team around.

“A very heavy task awaits me and in fact I cannot do miracles alone, instead I need the cooperation of all parties in the team and the management of Penang FC. Let us see in a few days, after the technical meeting and talks with management, I will see if there is a need for changes or replacements for (success) of the team.

“Off hand, I see some laxity in the defence, while Penang FC can score in many games but goals are also easily conceded and so (in defence) what is most important besides communication is body language between imports and local players . ... this has to be shaped up for the success of the team,” he said.

He will be looking for the ‘missing link’ in Penang FC where the team is riding high for a year or two before declining and Zainal’s experience will come in handy here while he has to count on everyone’s cooperation in Panthers to find the end of the rainbow.

As for any hesitancy prevailing, he figures the Penang FC supporters at the moment must be very disappointed with the team’s lowly position and with him coming aboard as new coach of the Panthers, fans are definitely in a demanding position.

“I hope, at this time of attrition, the 12th Panther (the supporter) will continue to inspire Penang FC so that the players can hop to the task in improving their game,“ he said.

Currently, Penang FC are wallowing at the bottom of the league with three points after going through eight games and the next match is against Petaling Jaya City on June 18 at home. - Bernama