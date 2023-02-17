Zainal calls on local forwards to step up their game

PETALING JAYA: National football legend Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan has called on local strikers to step up their game and challenge the import forwards in the upcoming Super League season.

Zainal hopes that the 2023 Super League will see the rise of local finishers, as it would also benefit the Harimau Malaya squad in international football competitions.

“I just want to advise local strikers not to give up easily and train hard if they don’t get a chance to play.

“For me, not all imported strikers are good, each has his own advantages, and here, the local players need to work hard and convince the coaches to pick them in the starting line-up,“ he told reporters after the ‘Malam Gebang Bola 2023’ programme here, today.

Meanwhile, former national striker Safee Sali named four teams - Selangor FC, Terengganu FC, Kedah Darul Aman FC and Kuala Lumpur City FC - who he felt were capable of challenging JDT for the title in the new season which begins Feb 24.

Former Melaka United FC defender Razman Roslan, on the other hand, expects Penang FC to make a surprise in the 2023 season following the signing of two players from his old team - Giovane Gomes and Adriano Narcizo - who he believed could add some firepower to the Black Panthers squad. - Bernama