Women’s Final: WANG Manyu (CHN) 1 - 4 ZHU Yuling (CHN) (9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 7-11, 2-5*)

All through this tournament, Zhu Yuling has done her work quietly and efficiently while attention was paid elsewhere and on other players. Against the tournament topseed Wang Manyu, Zhu kept her focus and got the better of the solid exchanges that the two engaged in. These are two players at the top of their games but Zhu appeared the sharper even when Wang managed to win the third game to narrow the deficit. But Wang was delaying the inevitable as Zhu played the big points better and powered home for the win and the top prize of US$100,000 (RM411,460).

Wang Manyu: “She played her shots well, especially the strong spin she put on the ball. I’ve improved in many areas since coming here for the T2 Apac two years ago but there’s still plenty of room for improvement.”

Zhu Yuling: “I’ve fought hard in every match here and the final was a continuation of the form I showed in the earlier matches. I’ve not played Manyu for a while and felt I executed my game plan better today.”