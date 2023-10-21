Zii Jia, Aaron-Wooi Yik book Denmark open semi-final slots

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia and men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia- Soh Wooi Yik have progressed to the semi-finals of the 2023 Denmark Open in Odense, on Friday.

In the quarter-finals at Jyske Bank Arena, professional player Zii Jia subdued Japan’s Kento Nishimoto 21-18, 21-18 in a 51-minute battle.

The Arctic Open champion is scheduled to meet Lee Cheuk Yu of Hong Kong who downed host representative Rasmus Gemke 21-17, 21-12 in another quarter-final yesterday.

In this regard, national men’s doubles Aaron-Wooi Yik also moved to the semi-finals after disposing of Chinese pair, He Ji Ting- Ren Xiang Yu 24-22, 18-21, 21-12.

The tournament fifth seeds who are now ranked fourth in the world will meet Denmark’s Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the semi-finals tonight.

Earlier, Kim-Anders stopped another national pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 21-19, 11-21, 21-14 in the quarter-finals yesterday. -Bernama