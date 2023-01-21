Zii Jia, Aaron-Wooi Yik to lead Malaysia squad for BAMTC

KUALA LUMPUR: National professional men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia (pix) and reigning men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, are among the players to represent Malaysia for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships (BAMTC) in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Feb 14-19.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), in a statement, said that other men’s shuttlers to be fielded include two national team players, Leong Jun Hao and Chen Tang Jie, followed by three experienced professional shuttlers, Ong Yew Sin, Teo Ee Yi and Tan Kiang Meng.

BAM will also field four bronze medal-winning teams in the previous Badminton Asia Championships held in Shah Alam last year, comprising national top duo, Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah, as well as Go Pei Kee and Valeree Siow in the women’s squad.

“Youth Olympics gold medallist Goh Jin Wei; newcomer Wong Ling Ching; Lai Pei Jing and Toh Ee Wei will complete the women’s team for the tournament in Dubai,” it said.

Malaysia has never won the competition since it was first held in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2017.

The national team were eliminated in the quarter-finals for 2017 and 2019 (Hong Kong). - Bernama