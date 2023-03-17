Zii Jia cruises into quarter-finals of All-England

KUALA LUMPUR: National top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia has booked a berth in the quarter-finals of the All-England Badminton Championship in Birmingham.

The world number four ousted Japanese player Kenta Nishimoto 21-15, 21-10 in just 40 minutes in the second round early today.

Zii Jia began the 2023 season without qualifying for the quarter-finals of all four tournaments he participated when he was eliminated in the first round in Malaysia Open, followed by second round in the India Open, Indonesia Masters and the latest German Open last week.

The 2021 All England champion will face another Japanese player, Kodai Naraoka in the quarter-final action which is expected to start at 6 pm today (Malaysia time).

Naraoka has beaten Zii Jia once at the Malaysia Open last January. - Bernama