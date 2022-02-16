Zii Jia explains why he chose Indra as coach

SHAH ALAM: National men’s number one singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia has picked Indra Wijaya as his coach because he (Indra) is a loving person who looks after his player like his own child.

The 23-year-old shuttler, who confirmed the appointment of the Indonesian coach and the setting up of the Lee Zii Jia Badminton Club, said Indra was also the person responsible for his development since his junior years.

In fact, world number seven Zii Jia said Indra was his sole choice and that he immediately contacted the 1997 World Cup bronze medallist after leaving the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

“Personally, I am very happy at being able to work with coach Indra again. Starting from my junior years to the backup squad, he was the one who looked after me under (former BAM technical director) Morten Frost Hansen, he is one of the coaches who have helped me become who I am today.

“He is a coach who is very focused on his players and gives plenty of advice. My main target after this is to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics,” he told reporters after competing in the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) at the Setia City Convention Centre here today.

Zii Jia had earlier defeated world champion Loh Kean Yew 21-6, 21-14 to put Malaysia 1-0 up against Singapore in their opening Group B tie which Malaysia went on to win 5-0.

Elaborating, Zii Jia said that he would soon appoint a physiotherapist and fitness coach and hopes to take his team to the German Open scheduled for March 8-13.

He also explained that the main reason he set up his own club was to facilitate the appointment of a coach and his team members, adding that he currently has no plans to train young shuttlers at the club.

“If I did not form this sports club, maybe I would have borrowed another club. So, that’s why I set up this club to hire coach Indra. I don’t know where the club will be based yet.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank (Deputy Youth and Sports Minister) Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker and his team for helping to get the approval expedited. I can now focus fully on the game,” he said.

Yesterday, Ti, through his Facebook page, thanked Sports Commissioner Ibrahim Mohd Yusof for approving the Lee Zii Jia Badminton Club as well as to announce the appointment of Indra.

Indra’s contract with BAM as women’s singles chief coach is supposed to end on March 31. - Bernama