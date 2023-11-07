Zii Jia focused on adapting to Tat Meng’s training style

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton singles player Lee Zii Jia is hoping he will be able to adapt quickly to his new coach, Wong Tat Meng’s training style as he prepares to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The 25-year-old admitted that he was running out of time and was hoping that he could develop a special chemistry with his coach.

“He is a very experienced coach, so I hope our chemistry will be very special. I have also observed that he went to South Korea and Hong Kong (as a coach) and achieved very good results.

“He’s local, so I really hope to have a local coach, as Malaysians we can fight to the Olympics together,” he said in a video uploaded on Instagram today.

The world number 17 began training with Tat Meng at the start of this month after taking a hiatus from badminton following a string of poor performances.

Zii Jia is slated to play in the upcoming 2023 Korean Open from July 18 to 23 in Yeosu, South Korea. - Bernama