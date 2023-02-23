Zii Jia gets LG Electronics Olympic boost

PETALING JAYA: Top national men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia has been named LG Electronics Malaysia brand ambassador, thus boosting his bid to raise funds en route to qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“As a professional player, I need funding for training and overseas tournaments, which are quite expensive. So, support from big brands can boost my morale and help me in my Olympic preparations,” the 24-year-old told reporters after signing the two-year collaboration, here, today.

Meanwhile, LG Electronics Malaysia managing director Justin Choi said Zii Jia’s passion, perseverance and commitment to pursuing his dreams and leading a healthy lifestyle are a great representation of the brand’s essence.

World number four Zii Jia, who has made a dismal start this year, will be in action again in the All England at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham from March 14-19.

The 2021 All England champion is drawn to meet Thailand’s world No. 33 Sitthikom Thammasin in the opening round but could face a daunting task in the quarter-finals where he’s pitted to meet Japan’s world No. 6 Kodai Naraoka.

Rising Japanese star Naraoka had sent Zii Jia packing in the first round of the Malaysia Open last month before losing to Dane Viktor Axelsen in the final. - Bernama