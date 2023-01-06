Zii Jia looking for sparring partners to improve performance

KUALA LUMPUR: Finding sparring partners for Lee Zii Jia was one of the matters discussed by the country’s professional singles player with Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, Malaysia’s chef de mission (CDM) to the 2024 Olympic Games, yesterday.

The 25-year-old shuttler said that he and Hamidin at the same time also touched on plans for him to undergo training abroad in order to ensure that the former Asian champion’s performance is at his best in Paris.

“It (the discussion) also includes a plan for me to join the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to use their facilities, we will see what other plans Datuk Hamidin makes.

“The problem of ooach has been resolved, so I hope it will lead me and the team in a good direction to the Olympics,“ he told reporters after meeting with Hamidin.

Zii Jia had the meeting with Hamidin, who is also Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president, to discuss his needs in addition to his preparations to compete in upcoming international tournaments.

Touching on his new coach Wong Tat Meng, Zii Jia said that Tat Meng needs about a month to settle his affairs in Hong Kong.

He added that all plans regarding training for the Road To Gold (RTG) programme will be known as soon as Tat Meng arrives in Malaysia.

Zii Jia has been competing without a full-time coach after parting ways with his former coach Indra Wijaya from Indonesia at the end of last year.

The Kedah-born player is scheduled to make his next appearance at the Singapore Open next week followed by the Indonesian Open.

Zii Jia did not get past the second round at the Malaysian Masters last week after being defeated by Taiwanese shuttler Lin Chun-Yi 19-21, 21-26, 15-21. -Bernama