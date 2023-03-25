Zii Jia marches into Swiss Open semis

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia disposed of Taiwan’s Lee Chia Hao 21-12, 21-17 to check into the semi-finals of the 2023 Swiss Open last night.

Zii Jia took just 35 minutes to seal victory in the quarter-finals at St Jakobshalle in Basel.

The 2021 All England champion will take on Koki Watanabe in the last four after the Japanese ace downed Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-12, 21-15 in the other quarter-final tie.

Four other Malaysian representatives - Ng Tze Yong (men’s singles); Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi (men’s doubles); Chen Tan Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai (mixed doubles) - will be looking to move into the last four of their respective events yesterday. - Bernama