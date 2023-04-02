Zii Jia needs a formidable coach to progress: Rashid Sidek

KUALA LUMPUR: National singles ace shuttler Lee Zii Jia who has since left the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) fold to become a professional player must engage the services of a good coach to improve his performance and progress in his career.

Malaysian badminton lagend Datuk Rashid Sidek said as a player who had been under the tutelage of BAM, Zii Jia must certainly know what kind of a coach he would need when making a choice, be it a coach who has the proficiency in attack or playing more of a ‘rally’ game.

“To me, every player must have a coach and a good support team because it can improve the player’s physical and mental strength through regimented training sessions. Once you have others to do the necessary preparations (Zii Jia) only need to focus on his game.

“To become a high profile player, hard training is needed and a good coach and good support team will make all the necessary preparations. They will also give motivation and inspiration to continue when the going gets tough” he told reporters after opening a charity programme, here today.

The lack of a coach to assist Zii Jia after his decision to leave the BAM fold and his coach Indra Wijaya from Indonesia last November, has certainly affected the performance of the 25-year-old.

The negative impact on his game showed when he lost in the first round of the Malaysia Open, second round in the Indian Open and again another second defeat in the Indonesia Masters last month.

The former All England champion has also been slipping down the Badminton World Federation’s ranking list, down from world number two to fourth in just over a month. - Bernama