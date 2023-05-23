Zii Jia picks Tat Meng as Coaching Director for Team LZJ

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton ace Lee Zii Jia has picked former top Malaysian shuttler Wong Tat Meng as the new Coaching Director for Team LZJ in order to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A statement issued through the official Team LZJ Twitter page today said the 56-year-old brings a wealth of experience from his coaching stints with the Malaysian national team, Indonesia, Scotland, South Korea, and recently Hong Kong.

“He will start working with Zii Jia as soon as his relocation process from Hong Kong to Malaysia is sorted out. The immediate task for coach Tat Meng will be tailor a programme that will help Zii Jia achieve consistent performances, move up the world rankings, and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics,“ said the statement.

Tat Meng was one of the key characters who led the South Korean women’s squad to the Uber 2022 Cup at the Impact Arena in Thailand last year.

South Korea beat defending champions China, 3-2, to clinch the Uber Cup for the second time in history after first winning it in 2010.

Zii Jia has been playing without a full-time coach since parting ways with his former trainer Indra Wijaya of Indonesia in November last year. - Bernama