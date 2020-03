KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia’s journey in the 2020 All-England has come to an end after he was eliminated in the semi-finals last night.

The world No. 13 fought tooth and nail before going down 21-17, 13-21, 19-21 to second seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in a nerve breaking battle that lasted 73 minutes at Arena Birmingham in England.

The 21-year-old, a debutant at the prestigious badminton championship which offers a lucrative prize purse of US$1.1 million (RM4.705 million), booked his berth in the last four after stunning 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist Chen Long of China in the quarter-finals.

The 2019 SEA Games gold medallist gallant run in the tournament began with an upset win over world-ranked sixth, Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the opening round on Wednesday.

With Zii Jia’s defeat, it was the end of Malaysia’s challenge in this year’s competition.

The last time Malaysia emerged as the All England champion in the men’s singles event was through Datuk Lee Chong Wei in 2017. — Bernama