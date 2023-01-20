Zii Jia shown the exit in india Open by Shi Feng of China

NEW DELHI: World number two men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia faced another setback against Li Shi Feng of China, losing 21-11, 14-21, 21-18 after a 64 minute battle.

Zii Jia who has been going through a rough patch since moving up to the world number two spot, got off to a poor start in the first game, trailing 11-1 at the half way stage and going down tamely 21-11.

However, he pulled up his socks against the Chinese youngster in the second game, winning 21-14 but could not maintain his momentum in the third to go down 18-21 in the deciding game.

Shi Feng, the 2018 Youth Olympics champion, will be facing Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the quarter-finals on Friday.

In another result on Thursday, Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen defeated China’s Shi Yu Qi 21-16, 16-21, 21-9. - Bernama