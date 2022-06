PETALING JAYA: Lee Zii Jia (pix) has decided to skip next month’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games to focus on the World Championships in Tokyo on Aug 21-28.

According to media reports, Zii Jia said a hectic badminton season had prompted him to miss his Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games is scheduled from July 28-Aug 8 while the world meet will be held in Tokyo from Aug 22-28.