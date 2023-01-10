Zii Jia to face Angus, Tze Yong to take on Kean Yew

HANGZHOU: Former All England champion Lee Zii Jia needs to be at his best form to avoid another early round exit in the Asian Games individual event which starts tomorrow.

Based on the draw, the 25-year-old is set to begin his quest for his maiden Asian Games medal against Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong in the men’s singles event at the Binjiang Gymnasium here.

Based on records, Angus, the world number 13, has a better winning rate, after emerging victorious in four of five matches against Zii Jia.

The winner, however, will have an easy path towards the last 16 round, since the winner will face Mourinho Zefi Costa Gusmao De Jesus of Timur Leste in the second round.

Another men’s singles shuttler, Ng Tze Yong, who received a first round bye, will open his campaign against former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, who also received a first round bye.

Despite being ranked 19th or 10 rungs below Kean Yew, the Malaysian shuttler had won twice in three face-offs against the Singaporean.

Meanwhile, former men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik have been drawn against Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei.

Another representative in the men’s doubles, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi are set to face an acid test against Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin, also from Chinese Taipei.

The country’s top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah will have an easy start, when drawn against Jin Yu Jia- Crystal Wong Jia Ying of Singapore, while Go Pei Kee-Valeree Siow will have to fight against Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida of Japan.

In the women’s singles, youngster K. Letshanaa had a first round bye, but will have to face former SEA Games champion Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the second round, while Goh Jin Wei will open her campaign against Pakistan’s Ghazala Siddique, tomorrow.

Mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei also received an easy path against Andy Kwek Jun Liang- Crystal Wong of Singapore in the first round, while Goh Soon Huat- Shevon Jemie Lai will take on Rohan Kapoor-Reddy Sikki of India. - Bernama