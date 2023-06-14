Zii Jia to take a break

JAKARTA: National professional singles player Lee Zii Jia has decided to take a rest from badminton competition to rejuvenate his motivation following the poor performance lately.

Zii Jia who was defeated in the first round of the 2023 Indonesia Open today, however did no indicate how long he would be away.

“Obvious, I am devastated. I will take a break to find by inspiration again,” he told reporters.

The Kedah-born shuttler was met by reporters after the match which saw him trounced by India’s Lakshya Sen 21-17, 21-13 in 33 minutes at Istora Senayan Stadium, here today.

Last week, Zii Jia also lost in the first round of 2023 Singapore Open to world number 27, Weng Hong Yang of China 20-22, 21-16, 19-21. - Bernama