Zimbabwe reach 79-5 against South Africa in rain-reduced match

AUSTRALIA: Wesley Madhevere lifted Zimbabwe to 79-5 after South Africa struck with early wickets in a rain-reduced nine-overs-a-side Twenty20 World Cup match on Monday.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat but rain forced a delay of over two hours and 30 minutes before play began in Hobart and they soon slipped to 19-4.

But Madhevere, who made an unbeaten 35, hit back and put on a key stand of 55 with Milton Shumba (18) to enable a fighting total for Zimbabwe, who made their first ever Super 12 stage in the tournament.

South African pace bowlers had an instant impact with Wayne Parnell and Lungi Ngidi sending back three opposition batsmen inside the first three overs.

Parnell sent back skipper Craig Ervine for two after a frenetic start by Zimbabwe, with batsmen living dangerously while running between wickets.

Ngidi struck twice in the next over including the in-form Sikandar Raza for a duck after wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock took a leaping one-handed take behind the stumps.

But Madhevere, who smashed four fours and one six in his 18-ball knock, and Shumba, who got out on the final delivery of the innings off Anrich Nortje, put up a gritty show. – AFP